Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.70.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.20. 978,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.44. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1293014 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.