Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.62

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 367351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 153,630 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

