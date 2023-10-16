Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.46

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.46 and last traded at $163.41, with a volume of 154064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.