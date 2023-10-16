Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Up 7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 1,213,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,828,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

