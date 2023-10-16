Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $11.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 1,172,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,250,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

