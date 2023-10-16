World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $123.79

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $127.51. World Acceptance shares last traded at $127.51, with a volume of 1,175 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $791.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

