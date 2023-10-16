WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 202,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 101,414 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $43.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on WPP to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $813.33.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Up 2.2 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.9536 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in WPP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in WPP by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.