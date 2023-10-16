WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,013 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 3.4% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $10,833,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 260,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,751. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.