WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Has $20.84 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 360.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 4.8% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. 516,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

