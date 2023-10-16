WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Invests $16.72 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 543,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,720,000. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 3.9% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

