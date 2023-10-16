WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 2.8% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.3%

FNV stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 149,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,488. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $115.71 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

