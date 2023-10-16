Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Xiao-I Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIXI opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
Xiao-I Company Profile
