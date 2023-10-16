Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIXI opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

