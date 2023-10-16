XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $16.14

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.73. XPeng shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 2,385,147 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis increased its holdings in XPeng by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 24.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

