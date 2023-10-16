Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 100,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 225,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Youdao Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.16.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.