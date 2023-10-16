Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 100,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 225,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.