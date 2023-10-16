Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) vs. Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Domino’s Pizza Group and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yum! Brands 0 7 9 0 2.56

Valuation & Earnings

Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $148.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.34%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands $6.99 billion 4.68 $1.33 billion $4.94 23.66

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A Yum! Brands 20.31% -16.16% 24.09%

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.