Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,548 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 501.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after buying an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

