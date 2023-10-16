Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,548.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.