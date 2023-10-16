Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.