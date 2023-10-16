Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $527,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $195.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.