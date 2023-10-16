Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $164.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

