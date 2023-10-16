Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.