Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 427 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.00 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

View Our Latest Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.