Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 427 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.00 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
