Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $152.75 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

