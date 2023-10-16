Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,482 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $149.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

