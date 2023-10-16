Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 235 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $256.22 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $301.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

