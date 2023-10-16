Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 63 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.71.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $312.71 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

