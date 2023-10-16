Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 73 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,988,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $305,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.07.

MSCI Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $510.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.52. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.23 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

