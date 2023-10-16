Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $131.16 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.