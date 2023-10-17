108,108 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,680,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,120,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

