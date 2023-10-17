136,430 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Affirm Stock Up 4.9 %

Affirm stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. Affirm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

