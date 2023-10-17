137,004 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,004 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Commvault Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

CVLT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

