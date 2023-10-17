1,469 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.26 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
