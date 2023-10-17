1,676 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 75.3% during the second quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

