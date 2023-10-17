167,675 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,901. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

