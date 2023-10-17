2,583 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 543,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,881,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.