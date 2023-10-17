2,998 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.