3,325 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after buying an additional 729,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

