39,668 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $91,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

