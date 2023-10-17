47,343 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Free Report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

