4,781 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 558,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $7,725,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,659. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.