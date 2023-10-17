53,396 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 675,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,375,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 346,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

