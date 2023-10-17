54,762 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

