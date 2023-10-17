61,531 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,531 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Essex LLC owned about 0.37% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 223,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,784. The firm has a market cap of $599.78 million, a P/E ratio of -161.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.