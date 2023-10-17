6,457 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $273.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.