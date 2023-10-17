78,745 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,936,921,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,218. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.