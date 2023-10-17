793 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 793 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.87 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

