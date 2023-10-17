956,541 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Purchased by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 956,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Permian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 43.5% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,964. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

