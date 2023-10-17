A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,938 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of A10 Networks worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $157,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in A10 Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 172,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 3,888,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 160,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,580. The company has a market cap of $841.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

