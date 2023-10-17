AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $147.98. 1,560,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,823. The company has a market capitalization of $261.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

