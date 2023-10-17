AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.04. 1,139,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

